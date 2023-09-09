Wind power’s benefits have been overblown

Advocates for increasing Britain’s reliance on wind power often claim that, on top of its green benefits, it will reduce prices and boost energy security. Massive planned increases in capacity are thus described as an undeniable win-win, with the arguments of critics ignored. But a debate over the virtues of the UK’s current energy strategy can no longer be avoided – and the failure of the Government’s latest subsidy auction for new offshore wind should be the trigger.

No companies chose to bid to build several new wind farms off the coast of Britain, and the ostensible reason was that the maximum price set by the Government for what they could charge for the energy was too low. Companies spent the summer complaining that the price did not reflect increases in their costs.

One firm suspended work on an existing project. It highlights an inconvenient truth: wind generation is still reliant on subsidy to be economic. This, in turn, brings into question its value for money, particularly if the UK remains reliant on fossil fuels to provide back-up power for when the wind does not blow.

But the auction’s failure also leaves a hole in plans to ramp up wind generation by 2030. Ministers want to have 50GW of offshore wind in operation by 2030, up from around 14 GW now. That goal may now be impossible to meet. How, then, will the UK get the power it needs?

These issues are critical to the country’s future. The National Grid also has serious questions to answer about the speed at which it is able to link new generation capacity up to the grid. A reassessment is long overdue.

