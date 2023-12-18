Wind and rain cause damage and power outage across Greater Fall River: Live coverage

FALL RIVER — A powerful storm sweeping across the area this morning has left homes without power and downed trees and poles across Greater Fall River.

In Fall River, an uprooted tree was uprooted on Seabury Street crashed into a telephone pole with a transformer on it, which then crashed into a three-family house at 238 Seabury St. Crews are on the scene there this morning.

Poles are also knocked down.

A tree on Seabury Street broke off due to heavy winds Monday morning, crashing into a telephone pole with a transformer, which crashed into a house at 238 Seabury.

What to know about the Spencer Borden Elementary School power outage

Power is out at Spencer Borden Elementary School. Parent were sent the following notice:

I wanted to let everyone know that we lost power at Spencer Borden about five minutes ago. All students are safe in their classrooms and are continuing to work with their teachers. We are following our regular schedule and all students continue to be engaged in their learning. Our teachers and administrative staff are able to communicate with each other by radio and cell phone to continue to ensure everyone’s safety. National Grid is working on the issue in the neighborhood and hopefully we will have power restored soon. I will continue to update families throughout the morning via ParentSquare.

A tree on Seabury Street broke off due to heavy winds Monday morning, crashing into a telephone pole with a transformer, which crashed into a house at 238 Seabury.

Where else is there storm damage around Fall River

Another pole is downed on Bay Street in the area of Gold Medal Bakery. The area of Weetamoe at North Main Street was blocked off due downed power lines earlier. Another tree fell on Wayland Street in Fall River.

Power outages in Massachusetts: Bristol County, Massachusetts Power Outage Tracker

National Grid is reporting that about 4,085 customers were out in Fall River at just before 11 a.m. Monday and 17,649 customers were out in Bristol County as a whole.

Earlier this morning, National Grid was reporting more than 2,000 people without power in the Swanse-Somerset area. Currently, there are more than 2,000 people without power in North Main Street President Avenue, down from more than 4,000 earlier this morning.

What to expect from the weather for the rest of Monday

The forecast is that peak wind gusts, along with heavy rain, will continue through early this afternoon, according to StormTeam 5. The wind will continue through the evening commute but the rain should have lessened.

StormTeam 5 will also be monitoring the midday and afternoon high tide for the potential for minor to moderate coastal flooding for south-facing beaches.

Areas near Narragansett Bay are under a coastal flood warning. Parts of Cape Ann, as well as the New Hampshire Seacoast and the southern Maine coast, may also experience coastal flooding during the mid-afternoon high tide.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River live coverage: Power outages, roads closures, trees down