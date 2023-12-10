Wind, rain and possible flooding in store for Jersey Shore

Bundle up and put on your galoshes if you plan on going out today, because a cold front with heavy, prolonged rain and possible gale-force winds are headed to the Jersey Shore, according to the National Weather Service.

Because of the anticipated rainfall, all of New Jersey will be under a flood watch from 1 p.m. today through 4 p.m. Monday, and a gale watch is in effect for coastal waters beginning at 10 a.m. today, according to the Weather Service.

The cold front is expected to push through Monmouth and Ocean counties late evening today, said Alex Dodd, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Will your town see rain today?

"Ahead of it, we'll see showers, if not just becoming steady rain, probably starting about mid-to-late morning on Sunday, and maybe gradually picking up throughout the day,'' Dodd said. "It might be heavy at times, especially during the late evening hours through the overnight, into Monday.''

The weather service is predicting total rainfall of 2 to 2 1/2 inches or more, Dodd said.

It will be "a good soaking for sure,'' he said.

Relatively minor coastal flooding is anticipated in Ocean County, along Barnegat Bay and the back bay areas that are usually prone to flooding, Dodd said. The flooding is expected "right around the time of high tide, very early Monday morning, during the pre-dawn hours,'' he said.

Another concern is wind.

"Some of those gusts, particularly as the cold front comes in Sunday evening, may reach close to 40 mph,'' Dodd said. "Even 45 mph winds are possible around the coast.''

The threshold for issuing a wind advisory are winds reaching 45 mph, he said.

"With those sort of winds, certainly some isolated power outages could be possible, but nothing widespread,'' Dodd said. "It's the kind of winds we would expect with a stronger cold front. You want to make sure you have any loose items outdoors put away because they could blow around, but we're not expecting any sort of widespread damage.''

As the precipitation winds down on Monday, a second round of wind gusts close to 40 mph are expected, Dodd said.

"Monday looks like a colder, brisk, raw day out there,'' he said.

