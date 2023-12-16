Wind and rain: South Florida watches for severe weather; strong storms expected

Waves pound the Lake Worth Inlet next to the pump house in Palm Beach Shores on Friday. The Port of Palm Beach is temporarily closed to inbound traffic becasue of adverse weather conditions. The National Weather Service predicts sustained winds of 30-40 mph and seas of 10-15 feet today.

The warmth and sun most visitors flee to South Florida for remain out of sight as the weekend commences.

All of South Florida is in a slight — level two of five — risk for severe thunderstorms today, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. This means isolated, strong storms could begin in the afternoon. Best chance is they will begin tonight into the overnight hours.

Palm Beach County and South Florida remain under a wind advisory, with gusts up to 45 mph. The advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday. A high surf advisory is in effect for all Atlantic beaches, too, with all Florida beaches under a high risk of dangerous rip currents, per the NWS.

The Weather Service also warns that these winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs and cause cause some power outages.

Aside from the winds blowing across the area, strong showers and thunderstorms could include locally higher severe gusts of wind, heavy downpours and frequent lightning, the Weather Service reported on social media. There is a possibility of a few tornadoes, as well.

Weather-induced cancellations in the county include the popular West Palm Beach Green Market hosted on Saturdays and the Ferris wheel and Paradise Island at Sandi Tree in downtown West Palm Beach.

The Weather Service advises residents to ensure a way to receive weather updates and warnings through the night. There are multiple ways to do so — by following along on social media @NWSMiami, checking weather applications, signing up for wireless emergency alerts and updating the mobile.weather.gov webpage.

Jasmine Fernández is a journalist covering Delray Beach and Boca Raton for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at jfernandez@pbpost.com and follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @jasminefernandz. Help support our work. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Strong storms expected later today as weather worsens