Wind restarts fire engulfing South Africa's parliament
Map of Cape Town, South Africa, locating the seat of parliament
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski shared his reaction to Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the Jets.
"In reality, it was literally things stuck together with staples and tape."View Entire Post ›
A “rabid Karen” was caught on video calling her “children” and telling them “this is your Asian family” during a racist rant in a Las Vegas hotel parking lot. The video, posted by TikTok user @peachmegladon on Dec. 31, 2021, shows an unidentified woman getting physical with the person trying to film her after she allegedly assaulted them during a confrontation in the parking lot, The Daily Dot reported. Although @peachmegladon did not provide details about the events prior to the filming of the video, the TikTok user wrote in their video’s caption that the woman attacked them twice.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a message for the media after Antonio Brown's tenure in Tampa Bay ended in abrupt fashion Sunday.
The Packers made 5 roster moves on Monday, including the placement of three notable players on the COVID-19 reserve list.
PoliceJeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents.The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.A source close to Giuffre exclusively told The Daily Beast that h
Move over, Lawrence Tynes. There's a new record-holder at Lambeau Field.
How did Mike Tomlin keep Antonio Brown in check?
Jazmin Grimaldi shared a slideshow of images on Instagram celebrating 2021, including a snap with her half-siblings
Here's the latest report on what transpired between Antonio Brown and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians before Brown's abrupt exit from the team Sunday.
Jim Corsi played 10 seasons in the MLB for five teams. He revealed that he has Stage IV liver cancer and colon cancer and does not have long to live.
Eyewitness accounts report shed ablaze before fires burned more than 6,200 acres just northwest of Denver
Tony Dungy has never been quiet regarding his feelings about Antonio Brown. That continued after one of the strangest moments of the wide receiver's career.
"From the moment they met they were soulmates," a close friend of the couple tells PEOPLE
This didn’t help the Chiefs’ chances of winning on Sunday.
A Louisiana man who has served 47 years in prison remains incarcerated nearly nine months after his parole date and following two court decisions ordering […]
The North State will be hit with a series of winter storms this week that will bring rain to the valley and snow to higher elevations.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered insight into how his team handles mental health issues in the wake of Antonio Brown's sudden exit from the Bucs on Sunday.
Hollywood and the world were saddened by recent news of the death of legendary actress Betty White, who passed away due to natural causes, per Fox News, on Dec. 31. She was 99. Fans of the late...
