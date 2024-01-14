Windy conditions, snow squalls and cold temperatures have caused some power outages in the state.

As of around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, as wind gusts reached 50-55 mph, about 1,500 customers state-wide were dealing with power outages.

JCP&L's power outage map shows about 950 customers without power throughout the state and PSEG's outage map, shows 700 of its customers without power, mostly west of I-95 where a snow squall was reported earlier Sunday.

One or more bands of snow squalls will be moving east at 50 to 55 mph along the edge of an Arctic air mass with the potential to hit parts of eastern Pennsylvania and adjacent portions of New Jersey, including Sussex and Morris counties and areas west of Interstate 95, shows the forecast by the National Weather Service's office in Mount Holly.

A snow squall along a line extending from Succasunna in Morris County to Sand Brook in Hunterdon County was located at 11:43 a.m., the weather service states.

Report outages to PSEG at: https://nj.myaccount.pseg.com/myservicepublic/outagepublic, call 1-800-436-7734 or text "OUT" to 4PSEG (47734).

Report power outages to JCP&L at: https://www.firstenergycorp.com/outages_help/Report_Power_Outages.html or call 1-888-544-4877.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wind, snow squall causing North Jersey power outages