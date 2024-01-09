Wind speeds can impact your utility bill and your health

TechCrunch

Mortgage and loan giant LoanDepot said Monday it is experiencing a cyberattack and that it's "working diligently to restore normal business operations as quickly as possible." The Irvine, California-based company said in a brief statement on its cybersecurity incident page that it has "taken certain systems offline" and is "working quickly to understand the extent of the incident and taking steps to minimize its impact." LoanDepot confirmed the cyberattack in a filing with federal regulators, describing the incident as involving the "encryption of data," implying a ransomware attack.