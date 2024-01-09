Wind speeds can impact your utility bill and your health
Wind multiplies the potential impacts from the cold. It can affect your utility bill and pose a threat to your health.
Wind multiplies the potential impacts from the cold. It can affect your utility bill and pose a threat to your health.
Kia's building a modular set of electric vehicles that should be in production in 2025.
Nearly everyone is catching the rhinovirus — the most frequent cause of the common cold — this winter season. But are colds actually more intense this season?
Two Fed officials made it clear Monday that it was too early to declare that inflation had been defeated, pouring cold water on Wall Street hopes for a rate cut soon.
College Football Playoff officials met Monday in Houston to discuss a number of issues facing college football.
Following catastrophic flooding in the Northeast, Yahoo News talked to experts about what to plan for and what to do in the event of a flooding emergency.
"We start by incorporating recycled materials into some of our most loved products, such as recycled fishing nets in our Galaxy,” said Inhee Chung, VP of corporate sustainability at Samsung. Beyond the manufacturing process, Samsung is also considering the environmental impact of their products during use. Innovative features like SmartThings AI Energy Mode can help consumers manage energy at home by using connected intelligence.
It's cold outside! Snuggle up in these oversized sweaters, Ugg slippers and more.
Here are the three biggest impacts on this week's Associated Press Top 25 ballot.
Mortgage and loan giant LoanDepot said Monday it is experiencing a cyberattack and that it's "working diligently to restore normal business operations as quickly as possible." The Irvine, California-based company said in a brief statement on its cybersecurity incident page that it has "taken certain systems offline" and is "working quickly to understand the extent of the incident and taking steps to minimize its impact." LoanDepot confirmed the cyberattack in a filing with federal regulators, describing the incident as involving the "encryption of data," implying a ransomware attack.
Amazon announced today that it's launching Health Condition Programs, a new initiative that aims to make it easier for people to discover digital health benefits to help manage chronic conditions like prediabetes, diabetes and high blood pressure. Digital health company Omada Health is Amazon's launch partner for the new initiative. With the new service, users will be able to check their coverage, apply for programs and manage their chronic condition.
Congressional leaders are trying to sell their federal spending deal, but averting a shutdown remains far from a sure thing.
Health in Her HUE, a digital health app that focuses on reducing health disparities for women of color, announced that it raised a $3 million seed round today, led by Seae Ventures. The company was founded in 2018 by Ashlee Wisdom. Health in Her HUE seeks to connect women of color with healthcare providers and content that can better address their needs.
AMD is unveiling the Radeon RX 7600 XT in Las Vegas, a slightly souped-up version of last year's entry-level RX 7600 with higher clock speeds and 16GB of VRAM.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The durable look-alikes can hold their own through even the worst winter storms, shoppers say.
The EOS R8 and EOS R100 are very different cameras, but both are marketed as ideal for travel, so I tested them in the Canary Islands.
If you're still playing for a fantasy title or want to end the season on a high note, our analyst rankings can help you reach your goals.
It's essentially a toasty blanket you can wear.
One in 3 workers cashed out their retirement account when leaving a job. Don't be among them.
An expert breaks down what 'racial animus' means and explains the broader attack on diversity, equity and inclusion.