Wind, storm surge from Hurricane Ida lash Louisiana

Storyful

Intense gusts lashed southern Louisiana on August 29, as Hurricane Ida made landfall as a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph.Flash flood warnings were in effect across the region, where authorities urged residents to take shelter.This footage, taken in Houma, Louisiana, by Chad Ducote, shows damage to trees and structures caused by the force of the hurricane. One large tree is seen snapped in half, the top having fallen on a building. Ducote asks anyone watching to pray for the local community.“My city is going to be decimated,” said Ducote. “Please, if you can, after the storm… we are going to need everything.” Credit: Chad Ducote via Storyful