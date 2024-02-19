Wind Surge to hold job fair on Feb. 24

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge is holding a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.

The team is looking to fill part-time gameday positions at the ballpark. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

The Wind Surge is seeking candidates for the following positions:

Clubhouse attendants

Fan hosts

Grounds crew

Mascot

Promotional team

Ticketing

Video production

Interested applicants can find full position descriptions and an application by clicking here.

OVG, the food and beverage department at the ballpark, is seeking candidates for the following positions:

Concessions worker

Concessions cook

Concessions supervisor

Cook/prep

Dishwasher

Suite captain

Picnic lead

Picnic server

Warehouse worker

Food and beverage positions can apply here.

Anyone wishing to interview for the above positions should bring a completed application along with a resume to the job fair. Potential employees are subject to a background check and a drug test.

Open positions are for seasonal employment only at Wind Surge home games and any additional stadium events. Training will be provided.

Parking for the event will be at the Maple Street lot, and applicants can enter through the Maple Street entrance, where they will be directed to the job fair in the Fidelity Bravely Onward Club.

The Wind Surge kicks off the 2024 season on Friday, April 5, at 7:05 p.m. against the Frisco RoughRiders at Riverfront Stadium.

