Wind-swept brush fire ignites near Somis

Fire crews are battling a brush fire that ignited on South Mountain between Somis and Santa Paula Saturday morning.

The blaze was first reported around 9:40 a.m. around South Mountain Road and South 12th Street. Shortly after 10 a.m., the fire reached nearly 4 acres. The fire was putting out significant smoke in the area.

Crews were fighting the fire from the air and ground, according to Ventura County Fire. An estimated 57 pieces of equipment and 75 firefighters were battling the blaze as of about 10:30 a.m.

Authorities initiated evacuation orders in the area — from the north: East and West La Loma Avenue, from the south: East Los Angeles Avenue, from the east Aggen Road and from the west: La Vista Avenue.

The fire comes as Santa Ana winds whipped through Ventura County. The National Weather Service issued a red-flag warning from 8 a.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday because wind gusts were expected to reach as high as 60 mph and the weather was dry.

Because of the weather, Southern California Edison had warned of public safety power shutoffs, in which the utility company de-energizes lines to avoid issues with lines sparking and causing fires.

Any additional evacuations will be posted on www.vcemergency.com.

#SouthFire Update. Crews are attacking the fire both from the air and the ground. Evacuations issued for the area north of La Loma from Price to Los Angles Ave. Currently 56 pieces of equipment and 75 FF enroute. Monitor https://t.co/lZ7sT3D6AJ for updated evac information. pic.twitter.com/3xQLyJ38QG — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 9, 2023

