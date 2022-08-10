Wind turbine maker Vestas Q2 hit by higher costs

FILE PHOTO: Rotor blade of Vestas wind turbine is displayed at Hannover Messe industrial trade fair in Hanover
·1 min read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Wind turbine maker Vestas on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected second-quarter operating loss hit by higher costs.

Heightened competition, supply disruptions due to the pandemic and soaring metals prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine have made it difficult for wind turbine makers to churn out positive margins, despite being more in demand than ever.

The Danish firm reported a loss of 182 million euros in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items, wider than the loss of 143 million forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

That resulted in an EBIT margin of minus 5.5%.

"The first half of 2022 was characterised by geo-political uncertainty and supply chain disruptions that have caused costs to increase and an energy crisis to unfold," CEO Henrik Andersen said in a statement.

Vestas has tried to pass on some of its higher costs to customers and said the average cost of its onshore products in the second quarter, known as average selling price, had increased by 22% compared to the same period last year, to 960,000 euros per megawatt.

"Prices are on the rise and Vestas is leading the way as the market leader. It will be positively noted by investors, even if the numbers are generally on the weak side," Nordnet analyst Per Hansen said.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Terje Solsvik and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • E.ON backs 2022 view

    E.ON backed guidance for the full year and reaffirmed its targets through 2026, including the dividend policy.

  • Ahold Delhaize lifts guidance following resilient performance

    Royal Ahold made a net profit for the quarter of 603 million euros ($615.9 million), compared with EUR540 million for the year-earlier period.

  • Shares slip, dollar steady as investors await inflation data

    Stocks trembled on Wednesday while major currencies held steady as investors were reluctant to place bets ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data that could point to the Federal Reserve's appetite for more aggressive rate increases. The market is pricing in a 69.5% chance of a 75 bps rate increase at the Fed's next meeting. Economists polled by Reuters expect the CPI to show year-on-year headline inflation of 8.7%, far above the Fed's target of 2% but down from last month's red-hot 9.1%.

  • South Africa's DataProphet closes $10M to scale its AI-as-a-service platform for manufacturers

    Manufacturing plants or factories take raw material inputs and add value through a sequence of unit processes before shipping a product. Employees hired to keep these processes in check can make mistakes; thus, such factories also rely on software to evaluate their experiences, change parameters if needed and ensure that the car reaches the end-of-line as high quality as possible. DataProphet is one such company.

  • Ahold Delhaize Postpones IPO for Dutch Online Unit Bol.com

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Ahold Delhaize NV raised its forecast for the year as it weathered soaring inflation, but pulled plans to publicly list its Dutch e-commerce unit Bol.com due to volatile equity market conditions.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was

  • Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Inflation Data

    U.S. stock futures were mostly flat ahead of inflation figures that will be closely watched for clues about the Federal Reserve’s plans for interest rates.

  • Demand for FX derivatives jumps as central banks prep rate rises- CME Group

    Demand for currency derivatives has shot up this year, data from CME Group showed on Wednesday, in a sign investors are positioning for hefty interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other big central banks. "Open interest" -- the number of outstanding futures and options -- was at $272.5 billion at the end of July, up 8.8% year-on-year, according to CME, the world's largest financial derivatives exchange. Large open interest positions reached a record high of 1,312 contracts in May, easing to 1,192 in July, CME said in a release seen by Reuters.

  • UK Credit Deemed Cheap by Investors Who Say Worst Is Priced In

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are scouring the wreckage of the UK bond market for bargains, wagering the worst selloff since the global financial crisis has run too far.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughBy Jun

  • Oil slips as U.S. crude stockpiles rise, eyes on U.S. inflation data

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday ahead of a key U.S. report on inflation and after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell as much as $1.13 to $89.37. "The oil price and the Asian market all showed a weak trend," said Leon Li, a Shanghai-based analyst at CMC Markets, adding that market uncertainty over U.S. July inflation data "limits the rebound of oil prices today."

  • Supermarket retailer Ahold shelves plan to spin off Bol.com

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Supermarket major Ahold Delhaize said on Wednesday it was postponing plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its non-food retailer, Bol.com, because of unfavourable market conditions. The group had planned to list Bol.com in the second half of the year, but said in a quarterly earnings statement it had decided to suspend this, adding that it would revisit the plans when equity market conditions are "more conducive". Ahold said total second-quarter group sales increased 15% to 21.4 billion euros ($21.85 billion), in line with an average company-compiled analyst consensus.

  • Aviva plans further capital return as H1 profit rises

    British insurer Aviva said on Wednesday it planned to give more money back to shareholders as it posted a better-than-expected 14% rise in first-half operating profit, helped by strong performance in commercial lines. Aviva, which has major businesses in Britain, Canada and Ireland, is under pressure from activist investor Cevian Capital, a holder of 6% of the insurer's shares, to boost investor payouts. Aviva has already given 4.75 billion pounds ($5.73 billion)back to shareholders after raising 7.5 billion pounds following a string of disposals around the globe since Amanda Blanc was appointed chief executive in July 2020.

  • In Norway, old oil platforms get a second life

    At an industrial yard in southwestern Norway, decommissioned oil platforms are slowly being dismantled for a second life in the circular economy.

  • Prothena (PRTA) Q2 Earnings Miss, Pipeline Progress in Focus

    Prothena (PRTA) incurs a loss in the second quarter while revenues miss estimates.

  • Toshiba logs surprise quarterly operating loss on higher materials costs

    Toshiba Corp on Wednesday posted an unexpected operating loss in the April-June first quarter as it grappled with a global chip shortage and a sharp rise in costs for raw materials. Higher material and logistics costs pushed down its operating earnings by 9.4 billion yen, while a chip shortage had a negative impact of about 3 billion yen, the company said. Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners and Brookfield Asset Management as well as a consortium involving state-backed Japan Investment Corp and private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners have been selected by Toshiba to proceed to a second bidding round.

  • Hawaii man, 75, accused of stabbing California teen 59 times in 1982

    A 75-year-old Hawaii man was accused Tuesday of the brutal rape and murder of a California teenager, four decades after her body was found by a cinder block

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion of stock in Tesla Inc., the billionaire’s biggest sale on record, saying he wanted to avoid a last-minute selloff of the electric-car maker’s shares in the event he is forced to go ahead with his aborted deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring

  • Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    Early each month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a benchmark tracking the price movement on a wide range of goods and services that people use every day. Investors monitor the CPI to gauge the current state of inflation, which has been at a 40-year high for most of the year and resulted in aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to rein in the high prices currently plaguing the country. On Wednesday, BLS will release the data for how the CPI trended in July.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels

    Berkshire Hathaway's latest earnings report showed the Oracle of Omaha was a net buyer of stocks in Q2 as the broader market sold off.