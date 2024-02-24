Wind, warmth lead to red flag warning around Fort Collins. After that? More wind

This map shows the forecast highs for Colorado on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Portions of the Front Range are under a red flag warning Saturday, including Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor and eastern Larimer County.

Anyone in the areas affected should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can produce sparks because they can start a wildfire, according to the National Weather Service in Denver.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 due to conditions that are favorable for rapid fire spread: high winds, low humidity and warm temperatures.

This map shows the area of a red flag warning issued for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

It covers eastern Larimer County, plus Weld County and counties further east. Also in the warning area are western portions of the Denver metro area and Boulder County west of Interstate 25.

Winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected, with the strongest gusts anticipated north of Fort Collins and Greeley, the warning says.

Relative humidity is forecast to be as low as 14%.

The forecast for the Fort Collins: Warm this weekend, chance of rain/snow next week

While breezy and windy, it will be warm weekend, with a chance for snow early in the workweek.

Here's the National Weather Service's forecast for the next five days:

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 61. Breezy with winds of 17 to 22 mph and gusts as high as 34 mph. Lows around 31 overnight, with winds of 7 to 14 mph and gusts up to 22 mph.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 65. Breezy with gusts as high as 21 mph. Overnight low around 39. Windy again, with 20 to 26 mph speeds and gusts as high as 50 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Still windy, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Overnight, a 60% chance for rain, possibly with snow, and a low around 31 degrees. Breezy.

Tuesday: Snow showers likely (60%) in the morning, but partly sunny with a high near 41. Breezy. Overnight low around 16 with a slight chance of snow before 11 p.m. and blustery conditions.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 48 and a low around 26.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Red flag warning issued for Colorado Front Range, northeast corner