Wind warning and higher temperatures continue through Tuesday in Anchorage

Feb. 13—Forecasters expected winds strong enough to cause power outages and damage through Tuesday in Anchorage as warmer temperatures continue.

The strongest gusts are expected at upper elevations, according to a wind warning issued early Monday by the National Weather Service. Winds on the Anchorage Hillside began increasing Monday evening. According to an updated warning, multiple stations around 1,000 feet altitude reported wind gusts in excess of 70 mph by 6:30 p.m.

The warning went into effect Monday and extends until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Strong southeasterly winds are also expected to continue into Tuesday morning at lower elevations, according to the weather service. South and West Anchorage could see gusts to 45 mph.

Winds at higher elevations diminished somewhat Monday night into Tuesday morning but forecasters said they expected them to increase again early Tuesday with gusts to 75 mph possible before diminishing slowly Tuesday afternoon and into the night. South Anchorage is expected to continue to see strong southeasterly winds and gusts from 30 to 45 mph through the day Tuesday.

Accompanying the gusty winds, temperatures are expected to remain well above normal for Anchorage and Mat-Su for much of the week.

The thaw comes after an extended cold snap into this month that tested Cook Inlet natural gas supplies. Frigid temperatures prompted municipal officials to declare an emergency cold weather shelter order set to expire this week.