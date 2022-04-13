Wind whips destructive wildfires in New Mexico
Firefighters are battling a wind-driven blaze that has burned at least 150 homes, barns and other structures in a mountain community in drought-stricken New Mexico. (April 13)
Firefighters are battling a wind-driven blaze that has burned at least 150 homes, barns and other structures in a mountain community in drought-stricken New Mexico. (April 13)
STORY: The wind-driven wildfire burned dozens of homes and triggered evacuations of schools and neighborhoods in the mountain resort town.Authorities said the fire had burned 150 houses and structures as winds gusting at up to 90 miles per hour propelled flames through forested canyons filled with homes.The blaze, known as the McBride Fire, was one of around half a dozen wildfires burning in New Mexico and West Texas. The two areas have seen an early start to fire seasons as blazes quickly spread through grassland and forests suffering from severe to extreme drought.
Strong winds and high fire danger expected througout New Mexico on Tuesday
Extreme winds whipped up dust, reducing visibility in Brush, Colorado, amid a red flag warning for the area on April 10.Paul Acosta filmed video that shows winds blowing dust and debris towards his windshield.“You cannot see a thing,” Acosta says in the video. “And I’m pulled off completely, thank goodness.”The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a red flag warning, advising strong winds and dry conditions would create critical fire weather conditions. It also recorded peak winds gusts of up to 68 mph. Credit: Paul Acosta via Storyful
A wind-driven wildfire has destroyed dozens of homes in the New Mexico mountain town Ruidoso and continued to burn through residential areas on Wednesday, local officials said. "It still has a ways to go to get out of those residential areas," said Kerry Gladden, a spokeswoman for the resort town of around 8,000 residents. Like other western states, New Mexico is suffering an early start to its fire season as blazes quickly spread through grassland and forests suffering from severe to extreme drought.
Some people have criticized the US Forest Service’s decision to conduct a prescribed fire amid erratic spring weather conditions
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter. (April 12)
F. Mac Buckley, the flamboyant defense lawyer and boxer whose career took him to the very top of the legal profession and later landed him in jail with some of his clients, died Monday after a long illness. He was 81. For 30 years or so, beginning in the late 1960s, the gregarious, gravel-voiced lawyer, who called himself Mac, seemed to be everywhere and known to everyone. He was a ...
All B-52H models were built in Wichita.
I Bond sales — which hit $3.5 billion in January — keep going strong as inflation rises. Here are some I Bond hacks, including one for tax refunds.
Review from U.N.-linked security body finds 'clear patterns' of Russian 'war crimes' in Ukraine
State biologists recommend against listing the western Joshua tree as endangered due to climate change, saying the move would be premature.
After months of being pummeled by Greg Abbott on Texas immigration, the long delays at the border give Beto O'Rourke an opportunity to play offense.
Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack has been arrested, per officials
The itinerary was supposed to take her from Atlanta to JFK and JFK to Tel Aviv on Delta before switching to FlyDubai Airlines for the final leg to Dubai. She never made it to Dubai.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Ryan Zinke resigned from former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet in 2018, he took with him at least 18 federal ethics inquiries, a hefty pile of legal fees, and Trump’s lasting loyalty.He’s now putting that loyalty to use while running in Montana’s newly created 2nd Congressional District—but his opponents from both sides of the aisle don’t intend to let voters forget the rest.Republican candidate Dr. Al Olszewski has called Zinke “
In southern Ukraine, far from the frontlines of the war, the planting season is set to begin. There, farmers are preparing for a crucial upcoming season, which will prove pivotal for not just Ukraine, but the global food supply in the months and years ahead, in what one farmer described as the “second frontline.” The war has already ushered in a “staggering” humanitarian and economic crisis, according to Anna Bjerde, World Bank Vice President for the Europe and Central Asia region, with the Ukrainian economy expected to shrink by 45% this year.
The wind farm is expected to produce enough electricity for roughly 700,000 people.
Welcome to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's daily news briefing
The owners of the coffee shops say they had little choice: “It pains us to do so, but it is the right thing for us to do at this time.”
Multiple teams worked to help rescue the pilot, officials said.