Wind whips destructive wildfires in New Mexico

ABC News

In southern Ukraine, far from the frontlines of the war, the planting season is set to begin. There, farmers are preparing for a crucial upcoming season, which will prove pivotal for not just Ukraine, but the global food supply in the months and years ahead, in what one farmer described as the “second frontline.” The war has already ushered in a “staggering” humanitarian and economic crisis, according to Anna Bjerde, World Bank Vice President for the Europe and Central Asia region, with the Ukrainian economy expected to shrink by 45% this year.