Windar Photonics First Half 2022 Earnings: €0.014 loss per share (vs €0.016 loss in 1H 2021)

Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) First Half 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €420.6k (up 37% from 1H 2021).

  • Net loss: €755.3k (loss narrowed by 12% from 1H 2021).

  • €0.014 loss per share (improved from €0.016 loss in 1H 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Windar Photonics' share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Windar Photonics that you should be aware of.

