Windber, Addison groups participating in Wreaths Across America

WINDBER ― The Windber VFW Post 4795, as well as a group from Addison, will join volunteers at more than 3,700 participating locations across the country Dec. 16 to Remember, Honor and Teach.

The Windber VFW Post 4795 will be joining in the national nonprofit Wreaths Across America observance at four participating cemetery locations in Windber, according to WAA. The Windber VFW Post 4795 joins the Windber High School Cross Country Team who is also a group sponsor and brought the program to the Windber cemeteries.

By joining efforts, these two groups have more than doubled the total of number of wreaths purchased this year and will be laying approximately 800 wreaths in 2023.

For those interested in participating, come to St. John Cantius cemetery at 10 a.m. for a salute to fallen veterans and the distribution of wreaths. There will be a laying of ceremonial wreaths at Veteran’s Park in Windber beginning at 11 a.m.

The fourth annual Wreaths Across America event at Newbury Cemetery, Addison, along Route 40, one mile east of the Youghiogheny Dam bridge, at 11 a.m. Dec. 16, will honor and remember the 11 veterans buried there who served from the Revolution Era to the Iraq Era.

Wreaths Across America movement

Wreaths Across America started as a gesture of thanks that has grown into a national, yearlong movement of volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

“We are forever grateful to all the volunteers and groups who dedicate their time, energy and resources nationwide to fulfilling this yearlong mission,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and with their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow and touch new people each year.”

The goal for the Windber Cemeteries PACCWB Wreaths Across America location is to raise enough funds to place 1,150 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest at St. Anthony of Padua, St. John Cantius, St. Mary’s RC and SS. Cyril and Methodius Church cemeteries, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

More: Here is a list of live nativities and special Christmas events taking place around the area

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath to support Windber Cemeteries PACCWB can visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/PACCWB to learn more. Questions can be directed to Lory Borischak at lborischak@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Windber, Addison to participate in Wreaths Across America Dec. 16