Windber area man sentenced in child porn case

Aug. 5—EBENSBURG — A Windber-area man was sentenced in Cambria County court Monday for possessing child pornography on three cellphones earlier this year.

Christopher Alan Pinella, 26, entered a guilty plea to child pornography in May and was sentenced to 6 to 23 months in the Cambria County Prison by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker Monday and was granted automatic parole. Pinella was also sentenced to 24 months probation on the charges.

In February, Pinella was charged by the state police Computer Crime Unit after child pornography was allegedly found on several of his devices.

An investigation began in July 2021 after information was received by the crime unit from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc., according to a criminal complaint.

The center passed along information from a tipline report after Synchronoss Techologies Inc. allegedly reported to the NCMEC that multiple files of child pornography were uploaded to a user's Verizon Cloud account.

According to the complaint, a search warrant was obtained by troopers for Pinella's residence on Nov. 18. They seized three cellphones owned by Pinella. The cellphones were taken to the Southwest Computer Crime Lab in Indiana for a forensic examination, which revealed multiple images of child pornography, the complaint said.