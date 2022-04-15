Windber man charged with stealing $20K dropped in store by 83-year-old man, DA says

Apr. 15—An 83-year-old man mistakenly dropped a bag containing $20,000 inside a Richland Township store on Tuesday.

Another man snatched the bag and took off leading state and local police on a tense investigation that ended with the arrest of a Windber man, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said on Friday.

Alex J. Wonders, 27, of the 400 block of Eighth Street, was charged with felony counts of theft of lost or mislaid property and receiving stolen property.

The victim was at One Stop Smoke Shop, 1309 Eisenhower Boulevard, when he lost the money.

Richland police and store employees searched the store but did not find the money.

Security video showed the man accidentally dropping a blue bank bag. The footage shows a second man step on the bag, bend down, pick up the bag and carry it to his car, Neugebauer said.

Wonders is being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post $75,000 percentage bond.

"Just because you find something, that doesn't mean that you get to keep it — the property still belongs to its rightful owner," Neugebauer said. "Sometimes, as in this case, people misplace or lose property that is extremely important and valuable to them.

"If you find property, do the right thing and turn it over to authorities," he said. "Our hearts go out to the 83-year-old victim. I commend Richland Police Department, PSP and One Stop Smoke owner and employees for working together effectively on this case."