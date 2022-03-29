Windber man charged with taking money, not doing work

Mar. 29—A Windber man was charged with fraud, accused of accepting money for a home repair project but never doing the work, authorities said.

The Cambria County Detective Bureau charged Justin John Hicks, 36, of the 900 block of Somerset Street, with home improvement fraud and receiving payment for services and failing to do the work.

According to a complaint affidavit, a man on Fronheiser Street, in Johnstown, contracted Hicks in January to do $5,700 worth of work on his property.

The homeowner agreed to pay Hicks $2,900 up front and balance when the job was completed.

Detectives allege that Hicks never started the project and refuses to communicate with the homeowner.

Hicks was arraigned on Tuesday by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and released on $20,000 unsecured bond.