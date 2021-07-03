Windber man faces more than 150 sexual assault-related charges

Jul. 3—WINDBER — A Windber man was charged Friday with 155 sexual assault-related counts.

Shawn R. Thurau, 40, faces criminal offenses ranging from rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse to indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors, court records indicate.

Authorities began investigating the alleged incidents involving two underage female victims in January and finalized the charges on Thursday.

According to Windber police, one of the victims alleged that Thurau made her have sexual intercourse 35 times, while the other told authorities he made her do so three times.

These incidents reportedly began in 2014 and primarily occurred in Windber, but some were in Johnstown and one incident allegedly occurred in Paint Township, police said.

Arrangements were made for Thurau to meet police at District Judge William E. Seger's office Friday, where he was arraigned. He was placed in Somerset County Jail, unable to post $200,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 9.

Windber police said the investigation is ongoing.