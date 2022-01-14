Windber man pleads guilty to killing wife, will face sentencing in March

Jan. 14—SOMERSET — A Windber-area man has pleaded guilty to killing his wife in 2019.

James Kline, 50, appeared before Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary and admitted to third-degree murder, a nonpremeditated killing, in the death of Cora Kline. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of abuse of a corpse for hiding the woman's body after she died.

Cora Kline was reported missing by her husband in April 2019, leading authorities to search for her.

Police said that James Kline told several differing stories about her disappearance, including claiming at one point that he'd received text messages stating that she was "OK." Investigators said they eventually traced those messages to James Kline's phone.

In early July of that year, Cora Kline's body was discovered buried in concrete under the couple's house on Dark Shade Drive in Paint Township, and her husband was arrested.

James Kline remains jailed while awaiting a sentencing that is scheduled for March 3, online court records show.

A third-degree murder conviction in Pennsylvania can mean a sentence of 20 years in prison, depending on factors such as a defendant's prior criminal history.