Windber man pleads guilty to killing wife, will face sentencing in March

Jan. 13—SOMERSET — A Windber man has pleaded guilty to killing his wife in 2019.

James Kline, 50, appeared before Judge D. Gregory Geary and admitted to third-degree murder — a nonpremeditated killing — as well as abuse of a corpse, for hiding the woman's body after she died.

Kline's wife, Cora, disappeared in April 2019 — reported missing by her husband and leading to a search for the woman.

But police said James Kline told several differing stories about her disappearance, including at one point, text messages that she was "OK."

Investigators said they eventually traced those messages to the husband's phone.

By early July of that year, the Windber man was arrested for the crimes, and her body was discovered buried in concrete under the house.

James Kline remains jailed while awaiting a March 3 sentencing, online court records show.

A third-degree murder conviction in Pennsylvania can mean a sentence of 20 years in prison, depending on factors such as prior criminal history.