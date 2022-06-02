Windber man sentenced in child pornography case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Buchnowski, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kim R. Gibson
    United States federal judge

Jun. 2—SOMERSET, Pa. — A former Windber resident was sentenced in federal court to serve 10 years in prison followed by 10 years supervised release on his conviction of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentenced on Kristian E. Heller, 46.

Heller possessed one or more videos and computer graphic files of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The images were shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce by computer.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr., prosecuted the case.

Chung commended the Department of Homeland Security for the investigation.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories