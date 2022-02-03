Windber police looking to identify owners of stolen items

Windber police are looking to the public to identify stolen items, including weapons, paint brushes, tools and coins from a rash of recent burglaries.

On Friday, Windber police charged Thomas Hall, 23, Johnstown, and Gerald Ramsdorfer, 36, Windber, each with felony counts for a burglary between Jan. 22 and 23 at a Scalp Level Borough home.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Windber police found pill bottles and jewelry scattered on the floor of the Richland Avenue home on Jan. 23.

Van keys, money and jewelry were taken from the home, according to the affidavit. The home was owned by an elderly women who was hospitalized at the time, according to the affidavit.

Through interviews with informants, according to the affidavit, Hall and Ramsdorfer were identified to have committed the burglary.

Hall and Ramsdorfer were arraigned Saturday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix and sent to the Cambria County Prison in lieu of $100,000 and $75,000 bonds, respectively.

Ramsdorfer has since posted bond, according to an online court document.

Windber Borough police Chief Andrew Frear said that the two are believed to be linked to a burglary ring in the area that has been hitting homes for months.

"It's been going on probably a good six months," Frear said.

In connection to the case, he said, search warrants were served Saturday morning in RIchland Township and the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.

He said there are others who could be charged in connection to the crimes.

"We have other individuals that we will follow up on,'' he said.

Items on display Tuesday at the police department were mostly guns. Other items included a camouflaged crossbow, Brahma boots, a chainsaw, swords and an organized coin collection in a wooden box.

Frear said that if anyone believes that any of the stolen items are theirs, they should contact their local police department.

