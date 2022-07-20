Windber teen enters plea for corruption of minors

Jul. 20—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Windber woman entered a guilty plea after she was accused of showing a naked picture of herself to children.

Tori Bloxsom, 19, entered a guilty plea to corruption of minors before Tamara R. Bernstein.

On May 2, police were dispatched to a Scalp Level home after a woman told police that Bloxsom had made racial comments to her children and showed them naked pictures of herself, according to Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler.

Bloxsom will be assessed by the state sex offender board and will be required to comply with Megan's Law registration requirements.

She was also ordered to have no contact with the two minor victims.

Bloxsom will be sentenced on Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.