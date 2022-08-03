Windber woman charged in assault of minor, police say

Aug. 3—BOSWELL — A Windber woman faces criminal charges, accused of exposing herself and touching a juvenile inappropriately in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, authorities said.

Conemaugh Township police charged Tori Elizabeth Bloxsom, 21, of the 1200 block of Third Street, with corruption of a minor, indecent assault, open lewdness, harassment and disorderly conduct.

According to a complaint affidavit, Bloxsom allegedly exposed herself to a juvenile girl on May 23 and assaulted the girl.

Bloxsom waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell. She is free on bond.

Bloxsom also was charged by Windber police with disseminating obscene materials to minors stemming from a May 2 incident in Scalp Level.

According to police, Bloxsom allegedly showed obscene photographs to children ages nine and 10.

In that case, she is awaiting trial in Cambria County court.

Windber police charged Bloxsom in September 2021 with disseminating obscene materials for allegedly sending a 12-year-old boy an obscene photograph via cell phone.

Police said they had received 11 ChildLine referrals accusing Bloxsom of sending children nude photos and videos.

In that 2021 case, she is awaiting trial in Somerset County court.