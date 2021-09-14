Windber woman charged with domestic assault

Sep. 14—WINDBER — A Windber woman was charged on Monday with assaulting a man during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Windber police charged Amy Lee Thomas, 36, of the 1100 block of Cambria Avenue, with simple assault and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, during an argument, Thomas took the man's car keys, preventing him from leaving the residence.

The man was able to get the keys, but Thomas allegedly jumped on the hood of the vehicle. Police said the victim had scratches on his left arm.

Thomas said she prevented the man from leaving, but denied jumping on the hood of the vehicle, the complaint said.

Thomas is free on non-monetary bond.

She will answer the charges before District Judge William Seger, of Windber, at a later date.