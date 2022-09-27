Windber woman heads to trial for obstruction, authorities say

Sep. 27—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Windber woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of sending harassing text messages in April to a witness in a case involving her husband, suspended Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas, authorities said.

The state police Organized Crime Task Force charged Amy Lee Thomas, 37, on July 27 with intimidation of a witness, hindering apprehension, prosecution or punishment of another and obstruction of administration of law.

Troopers also charged her with false swearing, harassment and a felony count of perjury.

Amy Thomas waived the right to a preliminary hearing before Senior District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown. She is free on bond.

According to a complaint affidavit, Amy Thomas allegedly sent threatening text messages to a Westmoreland County woman and drove to her residence, attempting to stop her from testifying against Jeffrey Thomas, who had been accused of assaulting Amy Thomas.

The woman reported to police that she saw Jeffrey Thomas assault his wife while on a FaceTime call in a moving vehicle in May 2021. The woman reported that she saw him punching his wife at least 10 times.

Jeffrey Thomas was subsequently charged on April 25 with simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

According to the affidavit, after learning of her husband's arrest, Amy Thomas allegedly sent the woman a threatening text on April 25.

Jeffrey Thomas was held for trial for allegedly assaulting his wife after a preliminary hearing in May before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.

During the hearing, the Westmoreland County woman testified that Jeffrey Thomas assaulted his wife in May 2021 after she found him drinking with another individual.

Amy Thomas maintained in her own testimony that her injuries were due to a car crash after the couple's 1 a.m. dispute — a knowingly "false statement," prosecutors alleged in filing the perjury charge.

In an email to The Tribune-Democrat on July 27, Amy Thomas said her court testimony was truthful and that she planned to continue to express that in court.

"I would like to maintain that my husband is innocent of all the charges that have been brought against him (and) the testimony that I gave at my husband's preliminary hearing was the truth," she wrote.

Jeffrey Thomas will stand trial in 2023 on allegations that he entered a different woman's home in Windber carrying beer, then sexually assaulted and strangled her.

Jeffrey Thomas has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His law license was suspended, and he is prevented from overseeing his office. The Somerset County Salary Board halted his pay late last year.