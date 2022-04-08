Windber woman jailed, accused of knife attack, troopers say

Apr. 8—WINDBER — A Windber woman was jailed Thursday, accused of forcing her way into a Paint Township man's apartment and slashing him with a knife, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Nichole Rae Mitchell, 45, of the 100 block of Cambria Avenue, with aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and terroristic threats.

According to a complaint affidavit, Mitchell went to a man's Paint Township apartment on Graham Avenue on Thursday and attempted to force her way inside.

Police said Mitchell began screaming "I'll kill you" and allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and slashed the man.

The man was able to disarm Mitchell and she fled the apartment, police said. Troopers recovered a folding knife at the scene.

There is a court order banning Mitchell from the property, the affidavit said.

Troopers arrested Mitchell at her home, where he admitted to going to the man's apartment with a pocket knife, the affidavit said.

Mitchell was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.