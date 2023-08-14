Winder man charged with murdering girlfriend during dispute

A Winder man faces murder and aggravated battery charges after Winder police said he stabbed his girlfriend to death and wounded a man who tried to intervene in the altercation.

The attack occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Bush Chapel Drive, a neighborhood on the western side of Fort Yargo State Park, according to the Winder Police Department.

Ralph Junior Butler, 58, of Winder remained on Monday in the Barrow County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Winder police said Butler went to the location to confront his girlfriend, 50-year-old Yolanda Hammond of Winder, about items he claimed she stole from him.

As the pair argued, another man tried to intervene and he and Butler began to fight, during which time Butler hit the man in the head causing a serious injury.

Butler then turned his attention back to Hammond and they continued to argue and he stabbed her repeatedly, police said.

Hammond died at the scene shortly after police arrived, according to the report.

The other man was hospitalized, but the wound is not life-threatening, police said.

Butler fled, but with the assistance of the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Butler was located about 11:45 a.m. Saturday on Tanners Bridge Road in Bethlehem, police said.

