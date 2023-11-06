Windermere: Armed police deployed to find man with knife

A man has been arrested after reports he had a knife at a Lake District hotel, Cumbria Police has said.

Officers were called to a property on Lake Road, Ambleside, at 18:00 GMT on Sunday, but the man had already left.

Armed police were deployed as a "precaution" to find the suspect, searching a train at Windermere station after he was seen heading towards town.

A man, 31, was arrested at a pub on Lake Road on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article.

He remains in custody. No one was injured.

