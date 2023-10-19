Windermere man found guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

A federal judge Wednesday found a man from Windermere guilty for being among a militia group that tried to force its way through a line of police officers defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Authorities say John Edward Crowley, 51, traveled to Washington as a member of the Guardians of Freedom group whose members called themselves the “B Squad.”

Crowley was arrested last year along with four other members who were charged with interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, a felony, as well as misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.

Others arrested in connection with the case included Jonathan Alan Rockholt of Palm Coast and Tyler Quintin Bensch of Casselberry, who was only implicated with misdemeanor charges.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Court records say the group was preparing to be violent during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to the complaint, the leader of the group referred to as “B Leader,” coordinated travel for about 45 members from Florida to Washington and helped book rooms in a hotel near the Capitol.

Authorities said a witness saw group members wearing masks and tactical gear while carrying pepper spray, clip-on knives and police-type batons. Investigators used video surveillance footage to identify Crowley and other members breaching barricades and lines of police officers.

Cellphone records also reportedly placed Crowley’s phone at the Capitol building on the day of the insurrection.

According to the complaint, members arrested were associated with the Three Percenters movement known for violence, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Members are said to believe a small force of people can overthrow a perceived tyrannical government with just cause.

After a bench trial Tuesday, the judge found Crowley guilty of committing or attempting to commit an act to obstruct, impede and interfere with a law enforcement officer; entering a restricted building; disorderly conduct inside a restricted building and impairing passage inside the Capitol.

He was not found guilty of aiding and abetting the theft of government property and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.

His attorneys didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Crowley’s sentencing is set for Jan. 19.

He is among more than 1,000 people that have been charged in the Capitol attack. About 560 federal defendants have had their cases adjudicated and received sentences for criminal activity Jan. 6 and more than 330 have been sentenced to prison.

arabines@orlandosentinel.com