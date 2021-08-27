Will Windfall Geotek (CVE:WIN) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Windfall Geotek (CVE:WIN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

View our latest analysis for Windfall Geotek

How Long Is Windfall Geotek's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. Windfall Geotek has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the CA$4.5m in cash it held at May 2021. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$2.4m. Therefore, from May 2021 it had roughly 22 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Windfall Geotek's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Windfall Geotek doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just CA$776k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Its cash burn positively exploded in the last year, up 503%. Given that sharp increase in spending, the company's cash runway will shrink rapidly as it depletes its cash reserves. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Windfall Geotek due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Windfall Geotek Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Windfall Geotek shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Windfall Geotek's cash burn of CA$2.4m is about 9.5% of its CA$25m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Windfall Geotek's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Windfall Geotek's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Windfall Geotek's situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Windfall Geotek (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

