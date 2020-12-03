WINDFALL GEOTEK to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 8th at 11:30 am

BROSSARD, Quebec, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windfall Geotek (OTCQB:WINKF), based in Montreal Canada focused on Digital exploration using CARDS AI technology today announced that Mr. Michel Fontaine CEO & President and Mr. Dinesh Kandanchatha Chairman will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 8th

DATE: December 8th 2020
TIME: 11:30 am
LINK: https://bit.ly/3f2vL7P

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Chileans Metals validate Gold and Copper CARDS AI target in Tierra de Oro project in Chile

  • Playfair Mining reports highest MMI results on CARDS AI targets in Norway project

About Windfall Geotek: https://windfallgeotek.com/

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

