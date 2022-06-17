Windfall man pleads guilty to child molest

Jun. 17—ANDERSON — A Windfall man has pleaded guilty to four felony counts involving sexual misconduct with a minor.

Aaron Vasquez, 42, entered a plea agreement in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 on Wednesday, deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp said.

Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for July 7 at 8:30 a.m.

Vasquez was arrested by Elwood police in April 2021.

At the time of his arrest, Vasquez was already out on bond for felony charges of child molesting.

While living in Elwood, Vasquez was charged in Tipton County in 2016 with four felony counts of child molestation and sexual battery, including sexual battery of a person who is mentally disabled or deficient and unable to consent.

He was charged in May 2021 in Tipton County with 15 counts of child molesting.

No trial date has been set in Tipton County.

A probable cause affidavit states a 15-year-old girl said the incidents started in March 2020 and took place at locations in both Windfall and Elwood.

During a Kids Talk interview, she said that it began with Vasquez fondling her and progressed to her fondling him and eventually to sexual intercourse.

The girl said the incidents happened at several houses and in Vasquez's vehicle, and at times they smoked marijuana together.

The court document states the last incident occurred the first week of April when Vasquez picked her up about 3:30 a.m. in his vehicle.

Vasquez declined to be interviewed by Elwood police on the advice of his attorney.

If convicted, Vasquez faces a possible sentence of two to 12 years on the Level 4 felony, one to six years on the Level 5 felony and six months to 2 1/2 years on the Level 6 felony.

In the 2016 Tipton County case, Vasquez is accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl in 2013, according to a probable cause affidavit.

During an interview with the Tipton County Department of Child Services in February, the girl said Vasquez had touched her inappropriately multiple times while the two were alone.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.