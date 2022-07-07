Windfall man sentenced to 24 years on child molest conviction

Jul. 7—ANDERSON — A Windfall man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to four felony counts involving sexual misconduct with a minor.

Aaron Vasquez, 42, was sentenced Thursday by Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper.

Hopper ordered Vasquez to serve 12 years at the Indiana Department of Correction and the remaining 12 years on formal probation, according to deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp. Judge Hopper determined that Vasquez is a sexually violent predator in imposing the sentence.

Vasquez was arrested by Elwood police in April 2021. At the time of his arrest, Vasquez was out on bond for felony charges of child molesting. While living in Elwood, Vasquez was charged in Tipton County in 2016 on four felony counts of child molestation and sexual battery, including sexual battery of a person who is mentally disabled or deficient and unable to consent.

He was charged in May 2021 in Tipton County with 15 counts of child molesting. No trial date has been set in Tipton County.

The probable cause affidavit for the Madison County case states a 15-year-old girl said the incidents started in March 2020 and took place at locations in both Windfall and Elwood.

She said during a Kids Talk interview that it began with Vasquez fondling her and increased to her fondling him and eventually to sexual intercourse.

The girl said the incidents happened at several houses and in Vasquez's vehicle and at times they smoked marijuana together.

The court document states the last incident occurred the first week of April when Vasquez picked her up about 3:30 a.m. in his vehicle and they had sexual intercourse twice after smoking marijuana.

Vasquez declined to be interviewed by Elwood police on the advice of his attorney.

In the Tipton County case, Vasquez is accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl in 2013, according to a probable cause affidavit.

