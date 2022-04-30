  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Windfall for the rich': Republicans warm up attacks as Biden weighs forgiving student debt

Joey Garrison and Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON — Even before President Joe Biden potentially rolls out a plan to cancel student loan debt, Republicans are sizing up attacks on an idea wildly popular with young people but less so among other groups of voters.

Biden gave his biggest signal yet he's moving toward canceling some amount of student debt Thursday – though less than the $50,000 coveted by some progressive activists – telling reporters he's "taking a hard look" at using his executive authority and "would have an answer on that in the coming weeks."

More: Biden taking 'hard look' at student loan debt forgiveness, but less than $50,000

Republicans in Congress and GOP candidates in this year's midterm elections responded by opposing the idea altogether.

Already, they have set out to make student debt cancelation a political wedge, describing it as a ploy to reward the liberal, college-going elite and punish those who couldn't afford college or had to save to pay off their debt.

"Forgiving student debt is a massive windfall to the rich, to the college educated, and most of all to the corrupt university administrators of America," said Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance, an author recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in a tweet. "No bailouts for a corrupt system. Republicans must fight this with every ounce of our energy and power."

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with small business owners in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, April 28, 2022.
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with small business owners in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, April 28, 2022.

'Desperate measures'

Republican Senators introduced a bill Wednesday that would prevent Biden from canceling student loan debt without congressional approval. Although having virtually no chance to pass in the Democratic-led Senate, the bill charts the GOP position.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., said canceling a significant portion of student debt would create "blatant unfairness to individuals who already paid off their student loans or never went to college" and would further hurt "our inflation-ridden economy."

Even Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, one of the few Republican senators occasionally open to Biden proposals, likened student debt cancelation to a "bribe."

"Desperate polls call for desperate measures: Dems consider forgiving trillions in student loans," Romney wrote in a tweet. "Other bribe suggestions: Forgive auto loans? Forgive credit card debt? Forgive mortgages? And put a wealth tax on the super-rich to pay for it all. What could possibly go wrong?"

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington.

White House: canceling student debt is about 'extra breathing room'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki countered those attacks, saying the president's view is that his role is to "provide relief to people who need it most to help people get some extra breathing room.”

She added: "That includes this consideration of getting people relief who have taken steps to further their education."

And yet some on the left who want Biden to cancel all student debt didn't fully embrace Biden's comments, arguing anything less than $50,000 wouldn't go far enough.

"President Biden, we agree that we shouldn’t cancel $50,000 in student loan debt," said Wisdom Cole, national director of the NAACP's Youth & College Division. "We should cancel all of it. $50,000 was just the bottom line."

Unusual step: Education department cancels student loan debt en masse for former beauty school students

Other Democrats were just happy to hear Biden talking about the issue at all.

“In an ideal world, of course, we can say all student debt" should be canceled, Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, told USA TODAY in an interview. "But I’m a guy that would like to see the glass half full versus half empty. Knowing that the president of the United States is looking at relieving student debt should be celebrated."

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA), Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, speaks during a news briefing at the 2022 House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. House Democrats gathered in Philadelphia for their annual retreat.
Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA), Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, speaks during a news briefing at the 2022 House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. House Democrats gathered in Philadelphia for their annual retreat.

Countering Republicans' elitism argument, Ruiz said his caucus supports canceling student because Hispanic students disproportionately take out more loans.

Poll: Young people want student debt relief. But not all want it totally canceled

A Harvard University poll this week found that 85% of American 18-to-29-year-olds – a group that overwhelming backs Democrats, but has soured on Biden – favor some form of government action on student loan debt.

Also working in Biden's favor, the poll found only 38% favor total student debt cancelation.

Would canceling student debt energize the Democratic base?

Biden is facing renewed pressure to take action to cancel student loan debt after other cost-saving elements he proposed in his Build Back Better plan – such as subsidized child care, home caregiving and reducing prescription drug prices – stalled last year in Congress. Action on student debt could energize a Democratic base that has shown signs of being unenthused this election cycle.

On the campaign trail, Biden pledged to cancel at least $10,000 of each American’s student debt. Shortly after taking office, he said he believes the president may have the authority to cancel up to $50,000 in college debt but doesn't support doing so because it would favor those who attended exclusive private schools.

"It depends on whether or not you go to a public university or a private university,” Biden said in a February 2021 CNN town hall. “It depends on the idea that I say to a community, ‘I’m going to forgive the debt – tens of thousands of dollars of debt – for people who have gone to Harvard and Yale and Penn."

Midterms and beyond: Biden hasn’t forgiven student loan debt. Advocates warn it could hurt Dems in elections.

The Too Much Talent Band and local activists have a joyful protest of music and dancing outside of The White House to &quot;Cancel Student Debt&quot; on March 15, 2022 in Washington, DC.
The Too Much Talent Band and local activists have a joyful protest of music and dancing outside of The White House to "Cancel Student Debt" on March 15, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The federal government since March 2020 has frozen the requirement that the nation's 41 million borrowers pay back their federal student loans. Earlier this month, Biden extended the moratorium until August 31 after it was going to expire in May.

The administration has canceled roughly $18.5 billion in student loan debt through existing federal programs since Biden took office. And about $2.1 billion of that sum benefitted roughly 132,000 people in the borrower defense program.

Biden has said he would sign into law a student debt forgiveness plan passed by Congress, but Democrats have lacked the votes in the evenly divided Senate.

That's turned all eyes to Biden to act unilaterally. Still, the Biden administration hasn't said definitively the president has the legal authority to cancel student debt through executive action.

"There's been no conclusion of any process yet internally," Psaki said.

Contributing: Candy Woodall and Chris Quintana

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison and Rebecca Morin @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Student loan forgiveness: How Republicans will fight Biden's plan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Best Twitter reactions to Buffalo Bills’ selection of Florida CB Kaiir Elam

    Here are the best Twitter reactions to Florida cornerback being drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 23rd overall pick.

  • Wisconsin investigates mysterious hepatitis cases in 4 children, including one who died

    Four children in Wisconsin have come down with mysterious hepatitis cases. There's estimated to be a total of 19 cases in the U.S. and 200 worldwide.

  • Houston man dies in golf cart accident in Florida

    A Houston man died after falling off of a golf cart at a Florida golf club, and the Spring man who was driving was arrested for DUI manslaughter, police say.

  • Biden to nominate five for U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak board

    U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate five people to serve on the Amtrak board as the U.S. passenger railroad is making an aggressive push to expand service and improve key infrastructure, an official told Reuters on Friday. Congress in November approved $22 billion for Amtrak as part of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Last month, the Biden administration asked Congress for $3 billion in annual funding for Amtrak for the 2023 budget year, up from $2.33 billion in prior annual funding.

  • Judge delays some New York primaries after court tosses maps

    A New York judge ordered Friday that the state's congressional and state Senate primaries be delayed until Aug. 23 to provide enough time to replace district maps that were ruled unconstitutional this week. State Judge Patrick McAllister moved the primaries back from their original date of June 28. New York is set to separately hold gubernatorial and state Assembly primaries in June, unless lawmakers or Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, decide to delay.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of lying in hearing in Capitol attack case

    Lawyers for groups challenging Republican say text Greene sent to Meadows, released by House panel, shows she lied in testimony Marjorie Taylor Greene in Washington DC on 28 April. Photograph: Lenin Nolly/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock Lawyers for voters seeking to bar the far-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress over her support for the January 6 insurrection have accused her of lying in a hearing in the case. In a filing Friday, lawyers for groups challenging Greene said a text

  • ‘Democrats can’t catch a break’: election maps setback spells midterms trouble

    New York ruling that 26 congressional districts were illegally distorted deals major blow to party’s quest to retain House Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York congresswoman, last year. Republicans need to flip five Democratic-held seats to take control of the House. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA New York’s highest court on Wednesday dealt national Democrats a major setback in their quest to keep control of the US House, when it struck down the state’s 26 congressional districts because the

  • Guest Opinion: NATO must stop Putin's bloody expansionism

    Vladimir Putin has long lamented the USSR's breakup. His plan to re-establish it began in the Crimean region of Ukraine in 2014. Poland may be next.

  • Biden considers ‘some debt reduction’ on students loans

    As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to weigh on the U.S. economy, President Biden is facing pressure to cancel some, if not all student debt, which totals nearly $1.7 trillion in loans. Politico education reporter Michael Stratford explains what options the president has to cancel student debt nationwide and how debt forgiveness could impact the economy.

  • White House considering student loan relief plan

    President Joe Biden says he plans to announce his decision on federal student loan relief within the next couple of weeks. Members of his own party are asking him to forgive $50,000 per borrower. Some critics say the plan however could increase inflation.

  • Could Russia's Victory Day be a milestone for the war in Ukraine?

    The Russian national holiday on May 9 celebrates the historical victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in World War II. To help explain the significance of Victory Day and the impact it could have on the war in Ukraine, research analyst Julian G. Waller spoke to Yahoo News.

  • Feds seek nearly $3M from Manafort over undisclosed accounts

    The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Thursday against Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort — who was convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and later pardoned — seeking to recover nearly $3 million from undeclared foreign bank accounts. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in West Palm Beach, asks a judge to force Manafort to pay fines, penalties and interest after prosecutors say he failed to disclose more than 20 offshore bank accounts he ordered opened in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Justice Department alleges Manafort failed to file federal tax documents detailing the accounts and failed to disclose the money on his income tax returns.

  • Feared Russian cyberattacks against US have yet to materialize

    “The threat environment isn’t getting any less dynamic, less complex, less dangerous,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. And the “threat actors are not getting any less sophisticated.”

  • Astroworld movie set for release despite lawyers’ concerns

    HOUSTON (AP) — The experiences of panicked concertgoers who couldn’t breathe and had no clear path to escape a massive crowd surge at last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston are featured in a documentary set for release Friday. But lawyers for Live Nation, which is being sued for its role as the festival’s promoter, say…

  • 5 things to know about Biden’s promise to cancel student debt

    President Biden is rumored to be contemplating $10,000 in student loan forgiveness per borrower two years after promising relief to millions of Americans during his 2020 presidential campaign. However, the debt forgiveness has been slow-coming, with progressives pestering the president to deliver on his campaign promise since he took office. The issue is shaping up…

  • Why Biden Keeps Resisting Cancelling Student Debt

    Universal debt forgiveness poses economic and political challenges that even a prominent campaign promise may not be able to fully overcome.

  • Biden says he won’t cancel $50,000 in student loans per borrower, promises plan on debt forgiveness ‘in the next couple of weeks’

    President Joe Biden and his spokeswoman on Thursday offer an update on the Biden administration's next steps with student loans, a day after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer suggests the president might cancel up to $50,000 in student debt per borrower.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Almost Came to Blows Over White Nationalist Event: Report

    The conspiracy theorists had to be separated at a House Freedom Caucus event in February, according to Politico

  • On Russian TV, European countries are threatened with a nuclear strike for assisting Ukraine

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, APRIL 29, 2022, 17:30 On air on "Russia 1" Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva and State Duma deputy from the LDPR faction Alexei Zhuravlev discussed how many seconds the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would take to reach the capitals of Great Britain, Germany, and France - each of whom are supplying weapons to Ukraine.

  • Conservative Pundit Breaks Down What's Tearing The GOP Apart

    The battle "isn't between Trump fans and skeptics" anymore, said The Bulwark founder Charlie Sykes.