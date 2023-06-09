Windfall tax to be suspended if energy prices drop

Offshore drilling rig in Scotland

The windfall tax on oil and gas firms will be suspended if prices fall to normal levels for a sustained period, the government has announced.

Halting the windfall tax would cut the overall tax rate on energy firms from 75% to 40%.

A windfall tax is used to target firms which benefit from something they were not responsible for.

It was introduced last year to help fund a scheme to lower energy bills for households and businesses.

Energy firm profits have soared recently, initially due to rising demand after Covid restrictions were lifted, and then because Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised energy prices.

But oil and gas prices have now come down from their highs.

In a statement, the Treasury said the windfall tax would remain until March 2028 but that the tax rate would fall if the average oil and gas prices fall to, or below, a set level for two consecutive three-month periods.

The level has been set at $71.40 per barrel for oil and £0.54 per therm for gas.

Brent crude oil was trading at $75 per barrel on Friday morning, with gas prices at around £0.62.

Energy firms have been urging ministers to reduce the windfall tax, warning that it was causing companies to pull back investment.

The Treasury said its decision had reflected those warnings.

It said any fall in investment "puts the long-term future of the UK's domestic supply at risk, meaning we would be forced to import more from abroad at a time when reliable and affordable energy is a focus for families and businesses".

Oil and gas firms operating in the North Sea pay 30% corporation tax on their profits and a supplementary 10% rate on top of that.

The windfall tax - or Energy Profits Levy - is set at 35%, taking the overall tax rate faced by oil and gas companies to 75%.

If it is eliminated, the overall tax rate on energy firms would return to 40%.