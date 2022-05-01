Rift emerges between Kwasi Kwarteng and Rishi Sunak over windfall tax on oil and gas

Kwarteng - Jeff Overs/PA

A windfall tax on oil and gas companies would be "arbitrary and unexpected", Kwasi Kwarteng has said, after the Chancellor threatened to implement the policy.

The Business Secretary said on Sunday that the one-off tax on the profits of energy firms when the UK is trying to invest in them "doesn’t make sense".

It comes after Rishi Sunak said earlier this week that the tax would be "something I'd look at" if companies did not do more to support the economy, adding: "nothing is ever off the table in these things."

"We want to encourage investment in the North Sea, we want to have domestic sources of supply, and if you are asking a company to invest in North Sea gas, which we need for new technologies as well, it doesn't make much sense to me to then hit them with a windfall tax which is arbitrary and unexpected," Mr Kwarteng told BBC News.

"I don't think that is the right way, but I would say that is not for me. That is for the Chancellor of the Exchequer."

'I'm not going to rule out what the Chancellor is going to do or isn't'

Pressed on whether the Government had ruled out a windfall tax, Mr Kwarteng added: "I am not going to be here on the programme ruling out what the Chancellor is going to do or isn't going to do in an October budget. That is not my job."

Labour have argued that a windfall tax on oil and gas companies is one source of money which the Exchequer could use to ease the cost-of-living crisis, which has been exacerbated in recent months by high energy prices, inflation, and a rise in National Insurance.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has claimed it could help reduce bills for families by up to £600 through a 10 per cent increase in corporation tax for North Sea oil and gas producers, which would bring in around £1.2 billion.

Sir Keir also said that the rise in National Insurance was a "self-defeating tax at the worst possible time", while one of his top team refused to commit to scrapping it if Labour were to win power at the next election.

Story continues

'It's absolutely the wrong time for people to face a NI rise'

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, refused three times on the BBC to say whether a Labour government would rule out the rise, saying it would be "wrong" for him to make fiscal plans ahead of the local elections.

"The election before us at the moment is the Local Elections, and we’ve said it’s absolutely the wrong time for people to face a National Insurance rise," he said.

Pressed on whether Labour would scrap the rise, he said: "It would be quite wrong if me, as shadow foreign secretary, came onto your show maybe two-and-a-half years out of the General Election and set out our fiscal plans at this time."

Asked again by the host, Mr Lammy added: "We said we wouldn’t do it... repeating the same question over and over again is not going to get a different answer."