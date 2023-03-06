Windfall tax putting billions of pounds of investment at risk, Hunt warned

Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has been urged to reverse a tax raid on electricity generators amid warnings that billions of pounds of green investment could be at risk.

In a letter to the Chancellor, seen by The Telegraph, executives from seven top wind farm companies said a windfall tax on the industry was making it harder to attract private investment to the UK.

The letter adds to mounting pressure on Mr Hunt to offer tax breaks and incentives in his upcoming Spring Statement to encourage more business investment.

The Resolution Foundation on Monday warned the UK risked permanent stagnation unless it took steps to “encourage more firms to invest and people to work”.

The wind farm letter was signed by executives from EDF, EnBW, ESB, Ørsted, Ocean Winds, RWE and Statkraft, along with representatives from industry bodies Energy UK and RenewableUK.

Between them, the energy companies plan to invest £48bn in Britain up until 2030. But they said the clean power sector as a whole needs to raise an additional £500bn in private investment to meet the Government’s ambitious climate targets. Rising costs and regulatory burdens are imperilling that goal, they warned.

The letter to Mr Hunt said: “Rising costs, regulatory uncertainty, and increased international competition are having an impact on our ability to attract investment here. The UK cannot rest on its past laurels but must power on in the race.”

They called on the Chancellor to bring the electricity generator levy in line with the separate windfall tax on oil and gas companies. Under the energy profits levy, oil companies can offset investment in new North Sea developments against their final tax bill.

However, there is no similar allowance for generators, industry bodies have complained.

The electricity generators levy was introduced to stop generators making excessive profits after power prices were artificially inflated by the price of gas. Wind farms and nuclear plants benefited even though their costs did not rise.

Story continues

Mr Hunt is under growing pressure to introduce more business-friendly policies across the board after the better-than-expected recent outturn of public finances.

The Resolution Foundation expects stronger tax receipts and falling energy prices to help the UK avoid a protracted recession and sees Mr Hunt borrowing £30bn less than forecast this year.

Reports suggest the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is sceptical about the Chancellor's plans to boost the economy by growing the workforce, in further evidence that Downing Street must do more to encourage productive investment to secure long-term growth.

The Resolution Foundation said Mr Hunt should consider allowing companies to fully expense investment costs against their tax liabilities after the “super deduction” ends in April. Such a policy would cost £11bn upfront but boost investment in the long-run.

Separately, the Adam Smith Institute urged the Government to give businesses an unlimited investment allowance, scrapping the current cap of £1m a year.

Mr Hunt has so far been reluctant to commit to such policies given their cost and concerns about meeting his fiscal goals.

He will reportedly maintain cuts to R&D tax credits that will save the Exchequer £4.5bn over the next five years, despite outcry from startups.

Tech businesses have been lobbying the Treasury to reverse the cuts, which will reduce the amount start-ups can reclaim from the taxman against research costs. The policy was announced in the Autumn Statement and will take effect from April, despite fears it will severely curtain tech investments.

Katy Wigdahl, chief executive of voice recognition start-up Speechmatics, told The Telegraph the current planned cuts would cost her business £1.5m per year.

Insiders are expecting a few concessions, which could include allowing higher levels of tax relief for the most R&D intensive sectors such as AI.

The Resolution Foundation warned that working-age Britons still faced the biggest drop in living standards since the 1970s, with household disposable incomes expected to fall by £1,100 in the coming financial year as higher inflation squeezes pay.

A Treasury spokesman said: “The Energy Generator Levy is a temporary measure which is not designed to penalise electricity generators - it is a response to some electricity generators realising extraordinary returns from higher electricity prices because of exceptional and unforeseen geopolitical events.

“The continued investment of generators in the industry is vital to our long-term energy security and this levy leaves them with a share of the upside they receive at times of high wholesale prices.”