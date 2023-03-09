Windfall tax all but wipes out North Sea oil giant's £2bn profit - latest updates

Harbour Energy is the North Sea's largest oil and gas producer - Frode Koppang / Alamy Stock Photo

North Sea oil producer Harbour Energy had its profits all but wiped out by windfall taxes as it warned it had cut investment and staff.

The company was hit with $2.4bn (£2bn) of taxes - including $1.5bn from the so-called Energy Profits Levy - on pre-tax profits of about the same figure, leaving it with a profit after tax of just $8m (£6.7m).

It came as revenues from gas nearly doubled to $2.3bn (£1.9bn) while crude oil income was up 27pc to $2.8bn (£2.4bn).

Chief executive Linda Z Cook said: "The UK Energy Profits Levy, which applies irrespective of actual or realised commodity prices, has disproportionately impacted the UK-focused independent oil and gas companies that are critical for domestic energy security.

"For Harbour, the UK's largest oil and gas producer, it has all but wiped out our profit for the year.

"This has driven us to reduce our UK investment and staffing levels.

"Given the fiscal instability and outlook for investment in the country, it has also reinforced our strategic goal to grow and diversify internationally."

08:31 AM

Silvergate plans to wind down bank operations

Crypto-focused lender Silvergate plans to wind down operations and liquidate its bank after the digital asset industry's meltdown.

Its shares plunged more than 40pc as low as $2.30 in extended New York trading after the announcement. The stock topped $220 in November 2021.

Silvergate announced "an orderly wind down of bank operations and a voluntary liquidation of the bank".

It said: "The bank's wind-down and liquidation plan includes full repayment of all deposits."

The bank collapsed amid scrutiny from regulators and a criminal investigation by the Justice Department's fraud unit into dealings with fallen crypto giants FTX and Alameda Research.

Though no wrongdoing has been asserted, Silvergate's woes deepened as the bank sold off assets at a loss and shut its flagship payments network.

It had called this "the heart" of its group of services for crypto clients.

08:20 AM

WANdisco suspends shares after finding 'potentially fraudulent irregularities'

A major British data company has suspended trading on the stock market after finding evidence of "potentially fraudulent irregularities" in its books.

WANdisco said the "significant" and "sophisticated" issues could mean its revenues for last year are 62pc lower than it had forecast.

It comes days after bosses announced plans to seek a stock market listing in New York.

The "potential material mis-statement" of the company's financial position relates to its received purchase orders, and related revenue and bookings.

The issues were discovered after an investigation by its chief executive and founder David Richards and its chief financial officer Erik Miller.

It could mean its revenues are closer to $9m (£7.6m) for 2022, rather than $24m (£20.2m) previously reported.

WANdisco, founded by David Richards, allows businesses to move large amounts of data into cloud computing - Chris.Birt@fticonsulting.com

08:11 AM

Aviva brushes off rising severe weather claims

Insurer Aviva has notched up a 35pc surge in annual earnings despite pressure on its UK general insurance arm amid soaring costs and a hit from severe weather claims.

The group reported operating profits of £2.2bn for 2022, up from £1.6bn in 2021.

But it revealed a 5pc drop in earnings at its UK and Ireland general insurance division, to £338m, as it was impacted by the rising cost of motor claims, increased payouts for severe weather and as claims began to return to pre-pandemic levels.

It said cost cutting actions had helped offset claims inflation, with overall "controllable" costs down £83m to £2.8bn.

Aviva, which has until recently been in the line of fire from an activist investor, offered a boost for shareholders with the launch of a £300m share buyback, a increased final dividend payout and upgraded its dividend outlook.

Aviva was hit by soaring costs and a hit from severe weather claims - BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

08:08 AM

Markets sink at the open

The FTSE 100 has fallen in early trading amid expectations that interest rates in the US will stay higher for longer.

The blue chip index has dropped 0.4pc to 7,896.44 while the midcap FTSE 250 has fallen 1.1pc.

07:50 AM

Record orders for Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza has reported its highest ever number of orders in the last three months of 2022, as it enjoyed a boost from the World Cup and more people using its app.

The UK and Ireland takeaway giant said it had 18.5m orders in the fourth quarter, with total orders up 4% and collection orders up 28pc compared to 2021.

Domino's said it had been an "exceptionally busy year", having launched new takeaway deals to target customers facing cost pressures, and new products to tie in with people watching football at home.

The company saw its underlying pre-tax profit fall by 13pc last year, to £99m from £114m, which it said was due to investment into new cloud-based technology platforms.

Domino's Pizza - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

07:45 AM

Harbour Energy announces share buyback

Despite its massive reduction in profits after tax, Harbour Energy has announced today a new $200m (£169m) share buyback programme.

Added together with its $200m annual dividend policy, it brings total announced shareholder returns to $1bn (£840m) since December 2021.

Harbour Energy expects "significant" job cuts in Britain after the windfall tax all but wiped out full-year earnings.

Harbour is reviewing its UK operations after the government slapped the tax on North Sea producers.

The company, which pumped more than 200,000 barrels of oil and gas a day last year, has said some opportunities in Britain will no longer be pursued and it will target growth abroad.

The so-called UK Energy Profits Levy has "caused us to scale back our UK investment levels in certain areas," Harbour said.

It added: "The review, which is targeted for completion in the second half of 2023, is expected to lead to a significant reduction in our UK workforce."

The company reported profit after tax of $8m (£6.7m) for 2022, down from $101m (£85.2m) a year earlier.

07:32 AM

Good morning

Harbour Energy saw its pre-tax profits of $2.4bn (£2bn) wiped out by windfall taxes, leaving it with a profit after tax of just $8m (£6.7m).

This came after the North Sea oil producer made revenues of $5.4bn (£4.6bn) in the wake of surging energy prices caused by Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

What happened overnight

Asian shares wobbled while the dollar was perched near a three-month high after a spate of economic data overnight appeared to support Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish guidance on further interest rate increases.

In his second day on Capitol Hill, Powell stuck to his message of higher and potentially faster interest rate rises, but emphasised that debate was still underway with a decision hinging on data to be issued before the US central bank's policy meeting in two weeks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1pc, after falling 1.4pc the previous session.

China's bluechips slid 0.4pc and the yuan weakened 0.2pc after softer-than-expected inflation data for February revived doubts about the pace of economic recovery. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.3pc.

Japan's stocks closed higher for a fifth straight day on Thursday, with investors taking heart from recent rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.6pc to end at 28,623.15, while the broader Topix index gained 1pc to 2,071.09.

Wall Street delivered mixed results as data showed job openings remain elevated, private payrolls beat consensus estimates and demand for home loans increased despite higher mortgage rates..

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.2pc at 32,798.40. The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 3,992.01, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 percent to 11,576.00.

The two-year Treasury yield surged to 5.06pc, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 3.97pc