Windham death ruled homicide

Jun. 3—The man found dead in Windham on Thursday morning was shot to death, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

The man's identity has not been released.

Attorney General's Office announced Friday afternoon that an autopsy performed Friday found that the man was shot multiple times in the head, and ruled the death a homicide.

The man's body was found around 7 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of West Shore Road and Woodvue Road, not far from Canobie Lake and the Common Man restaurant on Route 111A, visible from Interstate 93 northbound.

West Shore Road was closed for several hours Thursday as Windham police and state police investigated.