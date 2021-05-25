Windham family business hit by burglars

May 25—WINDHAM — Police are investigating the theft of five Kawasaki dirt bikes — worth up to $33,000 combined — from Naults Powersports, 60 Range Road.

Surveillance footage from the business shows an older model Honda CR-V pulling up to the side of the building Saturday about 1:35 a.m. Police say several people got out of the vehicle and used a large rock to smash a glass door to enter the showroom.

Several bikes were immediately wheeled out the shattered door, according to police, and others were driven out of the camera's view. Police say there may have been a minimum of seven people involved, some of whom wore gloves and masks.

The business is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and conviction of those involved.

Investigators were first alerted of the situation Saturday at 7 a.m. when the glass door was reported smashed. Officers said they searched the area and called in a business representative to learn what was missing. The store was not scheduled to open until 9 a.m.

The public is encouraged to call Windham police at 603-434-5577 with any information regarding the thefts

Police say they are continuing to review surveillance footage from surrounding businesses.