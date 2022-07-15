Windham man charged in murder of brother, 11, found incompetent to stand trial

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

A Windham man accused of killing his 11-year-old brother with a sword has been found incompetent to stand trial, at least for now.

A competency evaluation determined that Nathan A. McAtee, 19, "is not competent to stand trial but there is substantial probability of restoration to competency within the statutory time if provided with a course of treatment," according to an order issued by Judge Laurie J. Pittman.

Pittman ordered that McAtee be sent to Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Columbus for treatment as soon as a bed is available. In the meantime, a trial scheduled to start next week has been canceled and a competency hearing is now scheduled for Oct. 7.

After Windham police responded to 911 calls of a stabbing at a Cloverleaf Road apartment at about 1:45 a.m. April 19, they said, they found Joseph McAtee, 11, dead inside the apartment. Police said Joseph was Nathan McAtee's brother. Nathan McAtee was arrested.

A grand jury indicted McAtee with unclassified felony aggravated murder and two counts each of unclassified felony murder and second-degree felony assault. For the aggravated murder charge, it is specified that the victim was under the age of 13 and for one of the murder charges, it is specified that the offense was committed in conjunction with felony assault. For one of the assault charges, it is specified that it was "committed by means of a deadly weapon, to wit: a sword."

McAtee has been held in Portage County Jail on a $2 million bond.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Windham teen charged in murder of brother, 11, found incompetent