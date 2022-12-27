Windham man indicted on multiple charges alleging he raped girl, 9

A Windham man is facing multiple counts of rape and other charges alleging he had sexually assaulted a now-9-year-old girl since 2017 and used a gun to intimidate her.

Cody M. Gritten, 29, is charged with five counts of first-degree felony rape, two counts of second-degree felony attempted rape, and a single count of third-degree felony intimidation, according to a grand jury indictment filed Thursday in Portage County Court of Common Pleas.

Gritten is also charged with fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools, identified in the indictment as a sexual device.

More:New trial expected for Mantua man convicted in child sexual abuse case

According to the indictment, the sexual assaults took place between July 12, 2017, and this past Dec. 4, with one rape and both attempted rapes specifically on or about Dec. 4.

One rape count and the intimidation charge both come with a specification saying Gritten possessed a firearm and a second specification that the gun was a .45-caliber pistol used to commit the offense and/or intimidate the girl. The attempted rape charges include a specification that Gritten was older than 16 and the girl younger than 10 at the time of the alleged offense.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office said Gritten was arrested after it executed a search warrant of his Cloverleaf Road home on Dec. 15 during an investigation into allegations he raped a minor.

The sheriff's office was notified of the presence of firearms in the home, and the Portage County SWAT Team and the sheriff's Drug and Violent Crime Unit also responded.

The sheriff's office said multiple firearms, ammunition, about 3 pounds of marijuana, about 50 THC cartridges, Vicodin and oxycodone tablets, items commonly used in the distribution of controlled substances, and about $50,000 in cash were seized during the search. The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.

Gritten initially was charged with a single count of first-degree felony rape in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna.

Story continues

He was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday and is being held in Portage County Jail on a $1 million bond set in the municipal court.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Windham man indicted on multiple charges alleging he raped girl, 9