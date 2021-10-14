Windham man sentenced for store robberies

Oct. 13—DANIELSON — A Windham man involved in several convenience store robberies in the Thread City between 2018 and 2019 has been sentenced to jail time. According to the Danielson Superior Court clerk's office, Scott Rondeau was sentenced to 20 years jail, suspended after seven and half years, with five years of probation.

He was sentenced while appearing at Danielson Superior Court last Thursday. According to the court records, a judge found Rondeau guilty on July 30. Rondeau pleaded guilty to five first-degree robbery charges in connection with convenience store robberies he and his wife, Kimbalyn Martineau, were accused of committing between November 2018 and January 2019. At the time of their arrests, Rondeau was 29 years old and Martineau was 31 years old.

The couple was living at 22 Old Plains Road in Windham at the time of their arrest.

Martineau was issued $375,000 in bonds and she has not been released from custody, according to the court website.

According to the court website, Martineau is awaiting trial, which has not been scheduled yet.

She is facing the following charges: five counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery with threat of a firearm; five counts of sixth-degree larceny; and four counts of first-degree robbery.

She has pleaded not guilty to all of her charges.

