Windham police on scene of standoff

Apr. 14—Police are on the scene of standoff that began following a disturbance at a home on Forest Avenue in Windham on Wednesday morning.

Windham police Chief Kevin Scholfield said police from his department and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office have been communicating with the man involved in the standoff. A disturbance at the home was reported to police 6:17 a.m., but police have released few details about what led to the standoff.

Schofield said three or four people were in the home before the standoff, but police now believe the only person inside is a man in his 30s. He did not release the man's name.

"During the investigation, it was learned that one person was rather upset and had access to weapons," Schofield said during a briefing with reporters.

Schofield said the man is "cooperative."

"We do have contact and dialogue with this person. We describe that dialogue as productive and moving in a positive direction," he said.

Neighbors have been notified about the incident, but have not been evacuated from the area and Schofield said there does not appear to be an immediate threat to the neighborhood. He said officers have been able to help neighbors safely leave to go to work and asked residents for patience.

Officials have been blocking entrances to Forest Avenue for several hours.

