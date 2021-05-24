Windham roofer charged with federal tax evasion

May 24—BOSTON — A roofing contractor from Windham, New Hampshire, has been charged with failing to report millions of dollars in income and not paying $700,000 in income tax.

Ronald McPhail, 53, was charged in U.S. District Court in Boston late last week with one count of filing a false tax return, authorities said.

McPhail owed more than $700,000 in income taxes to the IRS after he failed to report $7.1 million in revenue and approximately $2.43 million in income from his roofing and siding business on federal tax returns from 2014 to 2019, according to information provided by the Department of Justice.

"To conceal his scheme, McPhail allegedly cashed customer checks without first depositing them and withheld information concerning these checks and other business revenues from his tax preparers," according to the DOJ.

Attorney William Christie of law firm Shaheen & Gordon in Concord, New Hampshire, is representing McPhail.

Christie, in a statement released Monday to The Eagle-Tribune, said "Mr. McPhail cooperated with law enforcement and accepts responsibility for filing false tax returns."

"He will present the full facts at sentencing," Christie said.

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled, according to court papers.

The charge of filing a false tax return provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of $100,000.

Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The charge against McPhail was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Ramsey Covington, acting special agent in charge of the Internal Revenue Service's criminal investigations division in Boston.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth B. Kosto, deputy chief of Mendell's Securities, Financial and Cyber Fraud Unit, is prosecuting the case.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.