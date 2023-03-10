Windmall man arrested after high-speed pursuit

Mar. 10—A Windfall man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he led them on a two-county pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph.

Matthew D. Earnheart, 31, is now facing Level 6 felony charges of theft of an automobile, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and criminal recklessness, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and reckless driving for his alleged role in the incident, per online court documents.

The case first began last month when the Tipton Police Department received a report of a stolen 2005 Chevrolet work truck from an area concrete business, according to a TPD media release.

On Thursday, the Tipton County Sheriff's Office received an informative tip from community members that the vehicle in question was reportedly spotted at a residence in Windfall, the release noted.

As authorities were observing the truck at that address, Earnheart reportedly left the residence and began to drive away in the truck, according to the report. He allegedly committed several traffic violations before being pulled over for a traffic stop, authorities stated.

However, instead of stopping, police say Earnheart ultimately led officers on a 10-mile pursuit, reaching speeds near 100 mph.

The pursuit began in Windfall, per the release, before ending in southeastern Howard County.

During the pursuit, police say Earnheart's vehicle collided with an occupied Eastern Howard County School Corporation school bus. No injuries were reported during that collision.

A short time later, the truck reportedly got stuck in soft terrain near the intersection of Indiana 19 and 200 North in Howard County, where Earnheart was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation into the incident led investigators to determine the truck Earnheart was driving was the same vehicle reported stolen last month from the Tipton County concrete business, per the release.

Earnheart's initial hearing is still pending.