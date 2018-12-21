Is WINDMILL Group Limited’s (HKG:8409) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use WINDMILL Group Limited’s (HKG:8409) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. WINDMILL Group has a P/E ratio of 8.64, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$8.64 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for WINDMILL Group:

P/E of 8.64 = HK$0.30 ÷ HK$0.035 (Based on the year to October 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, WINDMILL Group grew EPS by a whopping 147% in the last year.

How Does WINDMILL Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see WINDMILL Group has a lower P/E than the average (13.1) in the commercial services industry classification.

SEHK:8409 PE PEG Gauge December 21st 18 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that WINDMILL Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does WINDMILL Group’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with WINDMILL Group’s HK$13m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On WINDMILL Group’s P/E Ratio

WINDMILL Group’s P/E is 8.6 which is below average (10.4) in the HK market. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.